Ambassador Ala: Syria Seeks Arab Resolution to Address Israel’s Aggression in Lebanon

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala, emphasized Syria’s hope for an Arab resolution that rises to the severity of the situation in Lebanon due to ongoing Israeli aggression. Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council on October 3, 2024, Ambassador Ala expressed Syria’s full solidarity with Lebanon and readiness to provide support despite the challenges Syria faces.

Ambassador Ala highlighted the escalating conflict across the region, with Israel’s ongoing military operations targeting Palestinians in Gaza and other areas, as well as frequent airstrikes on Syrian territory. He referenced the most recent attack in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, which resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to residential areas. The broader context, according to Ala, is a regional conflict driven by Israeli aggression that threatens both regional and international peace and security.

Ambassador Ala reiterated Syria’s support for Lebanon, urging the Arab League to adopt strong measures to pressure Israel into halting its aggression. He called on donor countries and international organizations to expedite urgent humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon.

He further highlighted Syria’s efforts, under the direction of President Bashar al-Assad, to provide humanitarian assistance, including shelter and free medical care, for those displaced by the Israeli attacks, particularly those arriving from Lebanon. Between September 24 and 30, around 227,000 people, including both Syrians and Lebanese, entered Syria seeking refuge.

The ambassador strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Lebanon and Syria, accusing it of attempting to reoccupy parts of Lebanese territory and threatening Arab national security. He urged the UN Security Council to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s aggression, which he described as a deliberate attempt to ignite a broader regional war, facilitated by the protection Israel receives from the U.S. veto.

In conclusion, Ambassador Ala stated that peace in the region would only be achieved once Israel’s occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese lands ends, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, and a sovereign Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.