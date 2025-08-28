Aleppo Between Hope and Hardship: The Mood of a City in Transition

After a week spent listening to and engaging with residents of Aleppo, I have gathered a series of impressions reflecting the current state of the city—and Syria more broadly. This is not a scientific survey, but rather a snapshot of opinions expressed by a limited cross-section of individuals encountered during this short visit. Aleppo, and indeed the whole country, is in urgent need of a methodical and impartial opinion poll to truly capture the pulse of its population.

Positives

Widespread Sense of Security

There is a prevailing feeling of reassurance regarding public safety, with widespread approval of the transitional authority’s conduct. People express cautious optimism and high hopes for a better future. “The Country Is Ours Again”

This phrase echoed consistently across conversations. While it may initially appear sectarian—hinting at a return to Sunni dominance—it more accurately reflects a sense of inclusion and the freedom to speak openly, now felt by many. Openness and Fearlessness

There is a marked shift in public discourse. People now speak with remarkable candour, expressing criticisms of both local and central governance without fear—an extraordinary departure from the repressive norms of the previous regime. A Vibrant Civil Society

Civil and social organisations are operating with considerable autonomy and minimal interference. I attended a seminar hosted by the organisation The Day After , focused on transitional justice and attended by around 40 individuals—more women than men. The discussions were notable for their openness, encompassing a wide array of grievances and visions for reconciliation. Attendees represented the full spectrum of Aleppan society—rural residents, Kurds, Christians, Shia, Sunnis of varying leanings, and returnees from displacement camps. As someone old enough to remember Aleppo’s darker days, witnessing this diversity freely expressed filled me with hope. The Disappearance of Fear

Perhaps the most profound shift is the near-total dissipation of the fear that once governed relations with the state and its security apparatus. Last night, I observed security forces stationed at key intersections. The interactions between civilians and patrol units were overwhelmingly positive. People now feel secure even in proximity to state forces—a stark contrast to the atmosphere of intimidation that once prevailed.

Negatives

Economic Struggles

The optimistic expectations of an immediate economic revival following the regime’s fall have dimmed. Economic hardship remains severe, straining household budgets and fuelling a fresh wave of scepticism towards the state’s promises. Cynicism and Apathy

A significant segment of the population remains disillusioned. Many dismiss political or civic engagement with resignation, expressing sentiments such as: “Why bother with this headache?” Deep Social and Ideological Divides

Fifteen years of conflict have created entrenched divisions between those who remained in regime-held areas and those who experienced exile, displacement, or bombing. These schisms—exacerbated by the regime’s wartime policies—are further deepened by a persistent urban-rural divide. This polarisation poses a serious threat to national cohesion and must be addressed through inclusive policies, especially in the realm of appointments, where loyalty often still trumps competence. Exhaustion and Disillusionment

The initial euphoria of change has given way to a grim awareness of the challenges ahead. Many are fatigued and frustrated. Without tangible improvements—job creation, wage increases, and infrastructure investment—public faith in the transitional process could erode. There is particular concern that the transitional government’s focus remains on Damascus, leaving Aleppo to languish under inexperienced leadership. I was told that the original post-regime plan hinged on establishing Aleppo as a model of success, yet the rapid collapse of the regime redirected leadership to Damascus, sidelining Syria’s northern economic heartland.

Analysis and Context

Aleppo’s street sentiment reflects a moment of cautious hope overshadowed by lingering economic and social challenges. The improvements in security and freedom of expression are undeniable, in line with broader reports of relative calm and a moderated governance approach. Civil society is re-emerging as a force for reconciliation and reconstruction.

Yet economic data is sobering. Since 2011, Syria’s GDP has contracted by 64%, with 90% of the population living below the poverty line and infrastructure across the country in disrepair. The divide between urban and rural populations—alongside fractures within the opposition and among returnees—underscores the urgent need for reconciliation and inclusive governance.

Aleppo’s historical importance, contributing nearly a quarter of Syria’s pre-war economy, makes its neglect all the more damaging. There is a widespread perception that the capital is receiving the lion’s share of investment and attention, fuelling resentment in the north. This imbalance risks undermining the very support base that empowered the transitional government.

Recommendations

Conduct a Comprehensive Opinion Poll

An independent, scientific survey is vital to guide policy and ensure the transitional process reflects the public will.

Prioritise Economic Recovery

Urgent action is needed to create employment, increase wages, and revitalise Aleppo’s infrastructure to maintain public confidence.

Address Societal Divisions

Reconciliation strategies must confront the ideological and geographic divides with fairness, inclusion, and competence-based appointments.

Strengthen Local Leadership

Delegating experienced and capable leaders to Aleppo can counteract perceptions of marginalisation and reinforce regional stability.

Aleppo’s current mood captures a pivotal juncture. While citizens embrace their newfound freedoms, they remain wary. The coming months will determine whether the transition delivers on its promises—or whether hope will once again give way to disillusionment.