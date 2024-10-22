Al-Masnaa Crossing Targeted Again Amid Continued Exodus to Syria

For the second time, an Israeli airstrike has targeted the main Masnaa/Jdeidat Yabous border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, further damaging this critical route. Local sources informed Al-Modon that an Israeli warplane, flying over the Lebanese Bekaa region, carried out two airstrikes, creating a new crater on the road connecting Lebanon to Syria. This second crater, though smaller than the one caused by an earlier strike three weeks ago, inflicted additional damage on the main artery between the two countries.

While Syrian regime media reported that the attack occurred on the Lebanese side, the “Voice of the Capital” website suggested it hit the Wadi al-Harir area, which lies between Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli Allegations and Lebanese Denials

The Israeli military claims Hezbollah is using tunnels at the Masnaa crossing to smuggle weapons from Lebanon into Syria, accusations that the Lebanese government denies. However, the Lebanese authorities have been unable to guarantee that the road can be repaired without being targeted again by Israeli forces.

Israel has also stated that it previously bombed a two-mile-long tunnel on the Lebanese-Syrian border, which it alleges Hezbollah used to transport and store combat materials supplied by Iran.

Mass Exodus Continues

Despite the ongoing Israeli attacks, the exodus of people fleeing from Lebanon into Syria continues unabated. Government figures show that as of Monday, over 400,030 people have crossed into Syria, with more than half of these crossings—around 200,000—occurring through the Masnaa-Jdeidet Yabous crossing. The rest have used other border points, including those in Homs and Tartus.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has confirmed that 425,000 people have fled since the beginning of the Israeli escalation in Lebanon, with 72% of them being Syrians.

Despite the damage to the Masnaa crossing, the movement of displaced individuals across the border persists. Al-Modon has learned that people continue to cross, navigating around the craters left by Israeli airstrikes, including the deep hole from the most recent raid on Monday/Tuesday night.

