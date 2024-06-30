Air Force Intelligence Arrests Businessmen in Damascus Countryside

The Air Force Intelligence Division conducted a security operation in the town of Kanaker in Damascus countryside on Thursday, June 27th, arresting pro-Russian businessmen linked to investigations into Abu Ali Khader’s commercial activities.

During the operation, Samer al-Khatib, a partner in al-Khatib Trading Establishment, Saeed Daher, Alaa al-Rifai, and Samer Khamis, all residents of Kanaker and involved in agricultural trade, were detained. Additionally, businessman Jalal ad-Din al-Halqi, from Daraa governorate and owner of al-Tafawoq Company for Import and Export, who has business ties with the Khatib family, was arrested.

Confidential sources confirmed to Syria TV the arrest of Mohammed Tayseer al-Khatib, a pro-Russian businessman close to the Military Security branch and former member of the town’s reconciliation committee when he approached the Air Force Intelligence Division to inquire about the detentions.

Following Mohammed Tayseer’s arrest, Air Force Intelligence Division patrols raided the homes of all detainees and the al-Khatib commercial facility for agricultural grain processing on Kanaker’s eastern outskirts.

The patrols closed the facility, denying access until the investigation was completed. They confiscated individual weapons used for security, computers, and the contents of surveillance cameras.

