AANES: Elham Ahmed Meets German Politicians to Discuss Solutions

Elham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Department of Foreign Relations, held meetings with German politicians and parliamentarians from both ruling and opposition parties to explore solutions to the Syrian crisis and the role of the Autonomous Administration in north and east Syria.

According to Ahmed’s tweet, the discussions focused on achieving stability in Syria, reducing internal displacement and migration, and combating terrorism by preventing the resurgence of ISIS. She also met with German politician Okay Akbulut to discuss women’s rights and counter-terrorism efforts.

The meetings were part of a delegation from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, the Syrian Democratic Council, and representatives of the Autonomous Administration in Europe and Germany, who met with German Parliament members at the Bundestag in Berlin.

Ahmed expressed hope that Germany and the international community would continue to pressure Turkey to cease its aggression against northern and eastern Syria, creating a safer region and reducing the number of refugees fleeing to Europe. She thanked all the politicians and parliamentarians who met with her.

