With Start of School Year: Crisis of Autonomous Administration Curriculum Returns

In the areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, renewed protests erupted at the start of the new school year in response to the curriculum the administration is attempting to implement in local educational institutions.

Parents are opposing the curriculum due to its inclusion of materials deemed offensive to their religious beliefs and cultural values. This backlash has resulted in resignations within the educational sector and the expulsion of families working in schools affiliated with the administration.

The Autonomous Administration began introducing its new curriculum in the city of Manbij, east of Aleppo. However, this move sparked protests that culminated in the expulsion of the administration’s representatives from the area.

Deleting articles and imposing the Kurdish language

Hussein al-Rawi, a teacher at a school in eastern Deir-ez-Zor, rejects the Autonomous Administration curriculum for several reasons. He noted that educational staff were not informed about the changes made to the curriculum, and those discussing it lacked the qualifications to prepare it, as he told Enab Baladi.

He expressed concerns that the curriculum is scientifically inadequate according to the educational plan issued by the Education Authority. Notably, subjects like English, biology in lower grades, and Islamic education have been omitted, raising doubts about the intentions of the administration.

Rawi also pointed out that the Autonomous Administration has not only removed essential subjects but is also imposing the Kurdish language, which he believes is not beneficial for students and lacks educational value. He emphasized that students should begin learning English upon entering school, with French introduced in preparatory classes, as these are international languages that can benefit them in the future—opportunities not afforded by learning Kurdish. Additionally, he noted the absence of qualified instructors to teach Kurdish.

The problem of genealogy

Radwan al-Jassem, a classroom teacher in Raqqa, believes that the imposition of the “Autonomous-Administration curriculum, including the study of genealogy (the genealogy of ethics by Friedrich Nietzsche) for secondary education, along with the enforced use of the Kurdish language and the removal of Islamic education, represents an attempt to distance students from their language and religion while promoting ideas that do not align with their cultural values.

In an interview with Enab Baladi, Jassem described the elimination of Islamic education as a “serious matter” that needs to be addressed, emphasizing the necessity of providing a curriculum that reflects the society’s culture.

Omran al-Salman, a mathematics teacher in Deir-ez-Zor, criticized the curriculum as “very poor” in educational value. He noted that some lessons consist of only a single page, while others might span an entire unit yet lack coherence and purpose. He pointed out that in a mathematics textbook, lessons might be completed before the end of the first semester, with no teacher’s guide or supplementary materials available to address these deficiencies.

Salman also mentioned that the Autonomous Administration has failed to provide enough copies of textbooks to meet student needs, often distributing only one copy for every ten students.

The educational sector in northeastern Syria faces numerous challenges, including a shortage of qualified educators and inadequate conditions for effective learning. At the start of each academic year, protests against the curriculum imposed by the SDF are common.

