Syrian-French Musical Duo Celebrates Cultural Fusion

In a remarkable display of cultural blending, Syrian oud player Khaled Al-Jarmani and French musician Serge Tissougues have created a unique musical partnership, transcending language barriers and captivating European audiences.

With his exceptional talent and academic expertise, Al-Jarmani has popularized the oud in European countries, particularly in France, where he has performed numerous concerts and collaborated with Tissougues on five joint CDs. Their harmonious blend of Eastern oud and Western guitar has resonated with fans, showcasing the universal language of music.

Al-Jarmani notes that the French public has embraced his music passionately and honor, following their journey over the past two decades. Telerama magazine praises his approach to music as a journey into inner existence, seeking harmony between sound and human emotions.

Their artistic projects aim to exchange ideas, create new musical forms, and synthesize cultures, combining music with Sufi poetry to evoke human feelings and emotions. The duo’s work has been further enriched by the addition of Al-Jarmani’s brother, Muhannad, who joined them in France in 2013, adding a new dimension to their fusion of Eastern and Western sounds.

Together, the three musicians have achieved a remarkable cultural fusion, establishing a new style of awareness and cultural openness that transcends language barriers. Their music has reached a wider audience, spreading a message of harmony and understanding between nations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.