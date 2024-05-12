Silent Displacement: Syrians Sell Houses Next of Iranian Consulate in Damascus

In the final fortnight of April, Mezzeh Highway saw a surge in real estate transactions, with residents promptly listing their properties for sale. This report delves into the underlying motivations driving this trend, notably residents’ mounting apprehensions regarding the presence of Iranians in their midst. It also explores their unspoken resistance to Persian expansion, a sentiment they refrain from openly expressing due to various constraints. Furthermore, it aims to shed light on recent developments near the Iranian consulate following the Israeli airstrikes.

Iranian Expansion in Damascus

Numerous residents residing in the Mezzeh Highway vicinity, spanning from the MTN Center and the International Islamic Bank, flanking both sides of Mezzeh Autostrad to the Nazlat al-Akram area, and extending behind the Iranian embassy on Farabi Street, found themselves compelled to list their properties for sale, facilitated by intermediaries and social media platforms.

A confidential source from a reputable real estate agency specializing in showcasing upscale properties in Mezzeh and elite districts across Damascus revealed to Syria TV that multiple homeowners reached out to display their residences near the Iranian embassy, with asking prices starting from 3 billion Syrian pounds.

These homeowners, as per the source, are long-standing Mezzeh residents, with their properties often characterized as “heritage” due to their residency exceeding 35 years.

The source disclosed to Syria TV: “While some residents initially hesitated to sell, anticipating a potential relocation of the consulate, approximately a week subsequent to the consulate bombing, it resurfaced in a new building remarkably close to its former location, now razed. This prompted inquiries from homeowners neighbouring the embassy, as well as acquaintances, seeking representation for their properties.”

This underscores how the Iranian presence in Damascus has led to the displacement of locals, whether through impeding their return to homes, akin to the scenario in Daraya where “pilgrims” directed regime checkpoints to obstruct residents’ homecomings, subsequently seizing opposition-affiliated residences. This has been corroborated by numerous media accounts and firsthand testimonies from regional inhabitants.

Indirect displacement may also manifest through a climate of apprehension among residents fearing Israeli airstrikes, compelling them to seek refuge elsewhere to safeguard their families.

Residents in a hurry to leave Mezzeh

The aforementioned source elaborated that homeowners are eager to expedite the sale of their properties to facilitate relocation to areas of comparable “sophistication.” Consequently, many homeowners have reached out to numerous brokers and various real estate agencies to widen the reach of their listings.

The source remarked, “For instance, one homeowner in proximity to the Odeon restaurant near the Iranian embassy engaged our services, only for us to later discover that they had also approached a competing agency along with several others to market their property. While it’s customary for homeowners to explore multiple avenues for showcasing their homes, we were taken aback by the insistence on selling, despite ultimately securing a buyer for them later on! However, this trend is becoming increasingly evident among those listing their properties for sale in the Mezzeh area recently. The prevailing sentiment is one of apprehension.”

Such behaviour underscores the prevailing unease among residents, prompting proactive measures to transition to perceived safer locales.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.