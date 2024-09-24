Shoe Rental: A Syrian’s Innovative Response to the Crisis

The ongoing war in Syria, now in its second decade, has drastically reshaped the lives of millions. Economic hardship has forced many to find new ways to cope with daily challenges, leading some to invent creative solutions. One such solution emerged in the city of Hama, where a man introduced the novel idea of renting women’s shoes.

A Facebook-Inspired Business

Mahmoud Darwish, known locally as “Abu Muhammad,” runs the first shoe rental store in Hama, located on Al-Najjarin Street, near the city center. The 52-year-old was inspired to launch the business after seeing a Facebook post from a woman seeking to rent shoes for a social event. This seemingly small inquiry planted the seed for his current venture.

“I saw a woman’s post on Facebook asking if there was a place to rent shoes for an occasion,” Darwish explained to Al Arabiya.net. “That post became the foundation of my project.”

Affordable Options for Every Occasion

Abu Muhammad’s store, open daily, offers shoes at modest prices, many of which he sources from Aleppo and Damascus—two cities known for their skilled craftsmanship and attractive designs. While shoes in his store sell for between 200,000 and 350,000 Syrian pounds (approximately $12 to $24), the rental fees are much lower.

“We rent shoes for as little as 25,000 Syrian pounds (about $2), with the most expensive rentals priced at 50,000 Syrian pounds ($3.50),” Darwish said. “Women have embraced the idea because it allows them to access a product worth 350,000 Syrian pounds for a fraction of the cost, making it affordable for all.”

His business offers a practical solution for women attending social gatherings without the burden of purchasing expensive shoes, something especially valuable in these economically challenging times.

A Growing Success Amid Crisis

Abu Muhammad’s shoe rental business has become well-known throughout Hama, attracting customers from across the governorate. Its success is largely driven by Syria’s severe economic crisis, where over 90% of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to international organizations like the Red Cross.

To maintain order, Abu Muhammad records the phone numbers of his customers to ensure the safe return of rented shoes. The economic strain has led to a rise in similar ventures, as many in Syria’s poorest communities seek innovative ways to meet their needs.

By providing an affordable solution to a simple but pressing problem, Abu Muhammad’s shoe rental store has become a symbol of resilience and ingenuity in the face of crisis.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.