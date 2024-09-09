School Dropouts in Northwestern Syria: A Looming Threat to a Generation’s Future

Northwestern Syria is facing a catastrophic surge in school dropouts, imperiling the future of an entire generation. Thousands of children and young adults are being forced to abandon their education due to relentless conflict, economic hardship, and widespread displacement.

The deliberate targeting of schools by Syrian regime forces has created a climate of fear, causing many students and families to avoid attending school. The destruction of educational facilities – with over 870 schools rendered inoperable – has exacerbated the crisis.

Poverty and economic strain have further exacerbated the dropout problem. Families struggling to survive are often unable to afford education costs, pushing children into the labor market, frequently under exploitative conditions.

The social implications are profound. Premature school leavers are vulnerable to exploitation and illegal activities, perpetuating a cycle of illiteracy that undermines the region’s potential for recovery and development.

In northern Aleppo, local education officials report alarming enrollment numbers, with only 30,000 to 35,000 students expected to enroll out of a much larger school-age population. Across Syria, 2.5 million children have been denied education, with 318,000 in northwestern Syria alone – 85% of whom are forced into labor.

The absence of legislation preventing child labor and establishing a minimum working age, coupled with ongoing displacement, has worsened the crisis. The Free Syrian Teachers Syndicate reports a staggering 55% dropout rate among school-age children.

The destruction of schools, lack of funding (with 45% of schools underfunded), and increasing privatization of education have compounded the issue. In 2023, only 29% of educational needs were met.

The collapse of northwestern Syria’s education system threatens to condemn an entire generation to illiteracy and poverty. Urgent intervention from local and international organizations is crucial to prevent long-term consequences, including entrenched poverty, exploitation, and underdevelopment.

Key statistics:

2.5 million children denied education across Syria

318,000 children dropped out in northwestern Syria

85% of dropped-out children forced into labor

55% dropout rate among school-age children

870 schools destroyed or inoperable

45% of schools underfunded

This refined version maintains the original’s essence while enhancing readability and clarity. I reorganized some sections, added transitional phrases, and emphasized key statistics to improve the narrative flow.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.