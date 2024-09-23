Regime Authorities Arrest Journalist and Media Activist in Syria

Syrian security forces have arrested media activist Younis Suleiman from Tartous for opposing the regime. In a related incident, journalist Wahid Yazbek, a member of the Journalists Syndicate and Homs Provincial Council, was also detained during a council session.

Activist Ali Mohammed (a pseudonym) informed Al-Araby al-Jadeed that Suleiman’s arrest stemmed from false allegations made by a journalist at an official media institution. This same journalist had previously filed malicious reports against Mahmoud Ibrahim of Al-Thawra newspaper, leading to Ibrahim’s arrest and dismissal.

Mohammed explained that the prosecutor charged Suleiman with defamation and slander, claiming he aimed to undermine national sentiment through his social media page, “Suspended Citizens,” by sharing content critical of the Syrian state and the Baath Party.

Suleiman has faced multiple arrests, most recently in February 2022, due to his critical posts on Facebook. He was released in May 2023 under a presidential pardon.

As the Syrian regime experiences renewed normalization efforts internationally, a political movement against President Bashar al-Assad and the Baath Party is gaining momentum along the Syrian coast. This has led to intensified arrest campaigns targeting political activists. Samer Khalil (a pseudonym) from Tartous remarked that the authorities are attempting to suppress any opposition in the region to maintain control over the populace.

In a related incident, journalist Wahid Yazbek was arrested during a session of the Homs Governorate Council for exposing fraud involving a candidate in recent elections, as documented by eyewitnesses and a police report. According to Syrian law, detaining a council member during a session violates their immunity under Article 102 of the 2011 Local Administration Law, prompting local criticism that the law protects the corrupt while punishing whistleblowers.

Human rights activist Salam Abbas stated to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “It is not surprising that the situation is deteriorating, as the judiciary remains constrained by the power of the Baath Party and security forces.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.