Prime Minister Hussein Arnous participated in the closing session of the second investment conference in the electricity sector on Thursday. The conference, titled “Investment in Renewable Energy and Electricity: The Engine of Sustainable Development in Syria,” focused on the critical role of energy in the country’s development.

Arnous emphasized the necessity of transitioning to renewable energies and expanding wind energy investments in areas with high wind potential. He highlighted the importance of establishing joint-stock companies to facilitate actual investment in the renewable energy sector and the continuous development of the skills and competencies of those working in the field.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance of the conference, noting that the energy sector is fundamental to the development and growth of various sectors, including agriculture, industry, services, and tourism. “There is no other option than to prioritize renewable energy, especially given the theft of Syria’s oil derivatives by the American occupation and terrorist gangs,” he added.

Arnous also mentioned that the conference saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding, including two investment projects in renewable energy: a 100-megawatt solar energy project and a 50-megawatt wind energy project. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a 300-megawatt solar station in the Damascus countryside.

