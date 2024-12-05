People’s Assembly Approves Draft Budget Law 2025

The People’s Assembly approved on Thursday the draft law containing the state budget for the fiscal year 2025, which was officially adopted during the resumption of the seventeenth session of the first regular session of the fourth legislative term, under the chairmanship of Hammouda Sabbagh, Speaker of the Assembly.

The budget allocations total 52,600 billion Syrian pounds, with 37,000 billion allocated for current spending and 15,600 billion for investment spending. This represents an increase of 17,100 billion Syrian pounds compared to the 2024 budget, which was set at 35,500 billion Syrian pounds, reflecting a growth rate of 48.17 percent.

In his response to the interventions made by Assembly members over the past three days regarding the report of the Budget and Accounts Committee and its recommendations on the draft 2025 budget, Minister of Finance Dr. Riyad Abdel Raouf confirmed that efforts are underway to develop a mechanism for formulating and approving the draft budget in the coming years, based on a program- and performance-based methodology for ministries.

Minister Abdel Raouf also emphasized that all the members’ suggestions will be reviewed and followed up with the relevant ministries. He praised the work of the Chairman and members of the Budget and Accounts Committee, as well as the People’s Assembly members, for their efforts in discussing the draft budget with various public authorities and preparing the final report.

