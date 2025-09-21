“Our Countryside Deserves Better” Campaign Launches with Record $72 Million Raised in Hours

A new national initiative to rebuild rural Damascus has been launched under the slogan “Our Countryside Deserves Better” (Rifna Bistahel), securing an unprecedented $72 million in donations within just five hours of its launch.

The campaign, announced by director Tarek al-Hussein on Syrian state television, aims to restore and expand critical infrastructure across the Damascus countryside, with education at its core. Plans include renovating 700 schools, fully reconstructing 107 others, and building 300 new facilities. The scope also extends beyond education to cover water networks, sewage systems, roads, and other essential public services.

Strong Popular and Diaspora Support

Hussein expressed gratitude to Syrians at home and abroad for their overwhelming response: “The goal is to rebuild rural Damascus with the participation of all Syrians. We call on citizens and expatriates alike to support this initiative.”

Campaign spokesperson Baraa Abdul Rahman stressed that community solidarity is a cornerstone of the effort, noting that strong media attention and immediate pledges from expatriates signaled robust momentum from the outset.

Operations director Salma Abdo confirmed that a dedicated online platform has been launched to outline needs and attract donors and investors, pledging full transparency in documenting projects. “Expectations are high. These contributions will directly translate into rebuilding schools, rehabilitating infrastructure, and improving services,” Abdo said.

Expanding the National Reconstruction Drive

The record donations in the Damascus countryside build on similar campaigns across Syria. Previous drives raised $42 million in Daraa, $14 million in Homs, and $32 million in Deir ez-Zor. Residents of Idlib are preparing to launch their own initiative, “Loyalty to Idlib,” on September 26 to support reconstruction in the province.

Syrian officials have framed these efforts as part of a broader government strategy to promote balanced development and ensure fair distribution of reconstruction projects across the country.

As al-Hussein concluded, “This campaign is not only about rebuilding schools and infrastructure — it is about restoring life, dignity, and opportunity to the Syrian countryside after years of war.”

