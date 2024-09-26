Lebanese Displacement to Syria: Exaggeration of Numbers, Majority Towards Damascus and Qusayr

The crossings between Syria and Lebanon, particularly the al-Masnaa/Jdeidet Yabous crossing, have seen a significant displacement of numerous Lebanese and Syrian families amid the major Israeli escalation on Lebanese territory. Many families have successfully crossed into Syria, while others are still awaiting the completion of their entry procedures.

Dramatizing numbers

Sources told Al-Modon that on the first day of the Israeli escalation, Monday, there was normal traffic at the crossings for Lebanese and Syrian families. However, on Tuesday, the second day of the escalation, the number of families crossing increased significantly. The situation at the border, particularly at the Masnaa crossing, was manageable in terms of numbers and congestion, generally aligning with the crossing’s capacity.

By Tuesday afternoon, nearly two thousand people had successfully crossed into Syria through the Masnaa crossing, with Syrian families making up the majority. Dozens of additional families were still awaiting completion of entry procedures, with those waiting roughly equal to or slightly exceeding the number who had entered. Hundreds of cars were also accumulating at the crossing.

On the first day of the escalation, entry was slightly above normal levels, with both Lebanese and Syrian citizens crossing. Other crossings, including Arida, Josiyah, and Dabousiya, also recorded entries predominantly by Lebanese families during the first two days of the escalation. Many of these families came from Baalbek, Hermel, and border villages controlled by Hezbollah.

In response to the situation, the governor of the Damascus countryside, Ahmed Khalil, and the police chief, Major General Bilal Suleiman, visited the Masnaa crossing from the Syrian side. The governor noted that reports of the number of people entering Syria may be exaggerated and emphasized the need to facilitate the entry process for those wishing to cross.

The regime facilitates procedures

The procedures on the Syrian side of the crossing were quite different for Syrian and Lebanese families. For Syrian families, the process was routine, but the requirement imposed by the Syrian regime to pay $100 caused significant congestion. In contrast, entry procedures for Lebanese families were simple and straightforward.

Governor of Damascus countryside, Ahmed Khalil, announced that the governorate has set up shelter centers, medical facilities, and provisions for food and drinking water to accommodate those arriving. The Syrian Ministry of Health stated that all hospitals in the border governorates with Lebanon are fully prepared to handle any incoming cases, providing 24-hour equipped ambulances at the crossings, along with doctors and necessary medical supplies.

In Homs, Brigadier General Muhdhab al-Modi, the director of the White Helmets, reported that five main shelters have been established with a capacity for approximately 40,000 people, along with nine backup shelters capable of accommodating around 25,000 individuals. These shelters are equipped with essential services, including water, electricity, health facilities, and telecommunication services, and are stocked with necessary supplies such as blankets, mattresses, insulation materials, and kitchen utensils.

Where did the families go?

Sources indicate that most Lebanese families crossing at Masnaa/Jdeidet Yabous on Tuesday headed to neighbourhoods such as al-Amin, al-Joura, Zine al-Abidin, and Imam al-Sadiq. The Sayyeda Zeinab area south of Damascus also saw a significant influx of families.

Volunteers formed local committees to assist these families, preparing empty houses in the aforementioned neighborhoods for those without relatives or acquaintances to temporarily stay with. On Monday, Lebanese-registered cars were observed seeking rental homes in areas like al-Duwailaa and al-Kabas along the Homs-Damascus highway, near Eastern Ghouta. This scene was echoed in central Damascus and other areas of the Damascus countryside, including Daraya.

Regarding other crossings, sources confirm that many families fleeing from Baalbek-Hermel and surrounding villages are heading to Hezbollah-controlled areas in the countryside of Homs, particularly in Qusayr. Reports suggest that the houses they are occupying were previously abandoned by Syrian families linked to Hezbollah and the Syrian regime

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.