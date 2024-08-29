Influx of Syrians with Foreign Passports to Syria

It is not exactly known how many Syrians have migrated as refugees to Europe and the Americas since the beginning of the Syrian war, though most unofficial estimates suggest that over one million Syrian refugees have arrived in these regions since 2011. This is out of more than 6.5 million Syrians who were registered as refugees in over 130 countries as of mid-year.

It is well known that the majority of these refugees in Western countries are younger and, additionally, many are highly educated, professionals, or skilled workers. This trend poses a significant threat to Syria’s population structure and its future. The main challenge facing the new government is not only curbing ongoing waves of migration but also working to re-attract migrants and refugees abroad, leveraging their expertise and experience to develop various sectors.

Some may ask: Is there anyone who will return to this country, even as a visitor?

Undoubtedly, there are individuals who, for various reasons, will not return. However, many others are eager to maintain a connection with their homeland for personal and social reasons. Therefore, now and in the future, it is the responsibility of government institutions to facilitate and encourage these visits, aiming to achieve national goals that may include scientific, economic, social, cultural, and other objectives.

Evidence of potential success in reconnecting migrants and refugees with their homeland is seen in statistical data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Tourism. These figures pertain to the number of foreign arrivals in the country, mostly Syrian immigrants who have obtained citizenship in their new countries and are now visiting Syria with their new nationalities. For example, according to the 2023 statistical report, the number of Canadian citizens who visited Syria in 2022 was about 10,847, constituting approximately 42% of the total number registered in 2010. Similarly, 21,520 American citizens visited Syria in 2022, representing about 39% of the number registered in 2010.

The trend is similar for those arriving from European Union countries. Official statistics show that in 2022, around 13,226 German citizens visited Syria, representing 16.3% of the total number in 2010. From the Netherlands, there were about 9,296 arrivals, approximately 44% of their numbers in 2010, and 19,194 Swedish citizens visited Syria in 2022, amounting to 61% of the total in 2010. The list of arrivals from other countries continues, with data covering over 40 nationalities.

It is clear that the majority of those coming from Europe and America are of Syrian origin. The catastrophic war, sanctions, and deteriorating economic conditions in Syria make it unlikely that non-Syrian citizens from these countries would visit, except in exceptional cases such as working with international organizations or diplomatic missions. The number of such visitors is small compared to those announced by the Ministry of Tourism and the Central Bureau of Statistics.

All this suggests that attracting emigrants and reconnecting them with their homeland is not an impossible task. However, it is not easy and cannot be achieved through slogans and emotional appeals alone. Much work must be done to convince those who left that the country is changing and that it needs them during this critical time.

