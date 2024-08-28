Increasing Challenges and Lost Opportunities: Unemployment Devours the Dreams of Youth in Northwestern Syria

The youth in northwestern Syria are grappling with worsening conditions as unemployment rates continue to soar, deepening the already dire living standards in the region. Amidst a web of humanitarian, economic, and social crises, unemployment has emerged as a relentless nightmare, shattering the hopes of thousands of young people and families who are desperately searching for a ray of hope.

A myriad of factors contributes to the escalating unemployment rates, including a faltering economy and a lack of developmental initiatives. Unemployment in this context is not merely a statistic; it is a tapestry of personal struggles that underscores the profound impact of diminished job opportunities on society. This crisis is intertwined with rampant inflation, rising poverty, and a growing wave of migration as people seek better prospects elsewhere.

The Unemployment Crisis in Northwestern Syria

The “Syrian Response Coordinators” team has highlighted the dire circumstances facing Syrian youth, particularly the pervasive issue of unemployment, which stands out as one of the most pressing challenges within the local communities of northwestern Syria. The consequences of this crisis are far-reaching, including increased migration of young people, a surge in crime rates, and escalating poverty among civilians.

Unemployment among civilians in northwestern Syria has reached a staggering average of 88.82 percent, even when considering day labourers as part of the employed population. The team’s report detailed the unemployment rates across different demographics, including men, women, displaced persons, and the local population.

The factors driving this alarming unemployment rate include a scarcity of job opportunities, inadequate experience and training, a lack of national competencies, insufficient practical experience among graduates, and a lack of post-graduation support. Many young people find themselves in temporary jobs that offer meagre wages, insufficient to meet their needs or advance their careers. The exploitation of young workers through temporary, contractless jobs further exacerbates the problem, preventing them from making meaningful progress in their personal and professional lives.

The team recommended several solutions, including aligning education and training with market demands, launching projects that can employ large numbers of workers, creating new job opportunities for youth, and providing financial support for small businesses. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of supporting small industries and handicrafts, which could employ a significant number of workers if adequately funded.

Economic researcher Hayyan Hababa also pointed to several key reasons behind the high unemployment rates, such as overcrowding relative to the region’s limited geographical area, a lack of investment projects, and the reluctance of investors to commit to the area. The low level of education further exacerbates these issues.

In an interview with Syria TV, Hababa proposed solutions like encouraging investment in the region by creating a stable and attractive environment, improving education and skill development, and fostering innovative industries. He also suggested reducing customs taxes on imported raw materials, abolishing production taxes on factories, and organizing the labor market through the formation of a workers’ union to direct and regulate employment.

Root Causes of Unemployment

The unemployment crisis in northwestern Syria is one of the most critical issues plaguing the region’s social and economic fabric. This crisis stems from a complex set of accumulated factors, including:

The War and Its Devastating Impact: The ongoing conflict waged by the Syrian regime and its allies has inflicted severe damage on the region’s infrastructure, economy, and social cohesion. The widespread destruction of cities, villages, and economic facilities has left the area in ruins, further crippling any prospects for recovery. Mass Displacement: The relentless attacks by the regime have forced millions of Syrians to flee their homes, seeking refuge in the relatively safer areas of northwestern Syria. This mass displacement has put enormous pressure on the local labor market. With a dramatic increase in the number of job seekers and a simultaneous decrease in employment opportunities, competition for the few available jobs has intensified, leading to a significant rise in unemployment among both displaced individuals and the resident population. Weak Investment Climate: The lack of robust investments has contributed to the scarcity of job opportunities. This weak investment climate has stymied the creation of new jobs that could potentially absorb the growing numbers of unemployed individuals. Lack of Development Projects and Sustainable Aid: While some humanitarian organizations are active in northwestern Syria, most of their efforts are concentrated on emergency relief—providing food and medicine—rather than on development projects or training programs. This lack of long-term initiatives hinders residents from acquiring the necessary skills to launch small businesses or pursue sustainable employment. Inflation and High Cost of Living: The region’s economic reality is marked by soaring inflation, which has drastically increased the cost of living. As prices rise and the local currency loses value, the already meager wages fail to meet even basic daily needs. This situation has driven many to seek additional work in vain, further complicating the unemployment crisis. Decline of the Agricultural and Industrial Sectors: Agriculture and industry were once the cornerstone sectors for employment in northwestern Syria. However, the relentless bombings by the regime have led to a sharp decline in these sectors, stripping the region of critical job opportunities.

The Future Impact of Rising Unemployment

The persistently high unemployment rates in northwestern Syria present a significant challenge that extends beyond the immediate economic implications. The social and economic consequences of this crisis could reverberate for decades, affecting not just individuals but the entire fabric of society.

One of the most pressing outcomes of rising unemployment is the deepening of poverty. As more individuals and families struggle to meet their basic needs—such as food, shelter, and education—the poverty rate is expected to climb. This, in turn, can lead to a vicious cycle of deprivation, where poverty becomes increasingly entrenched within the community.

Another alarming consequence of widespread unemployment is the potential increase in crime rates. When legitimate means of earning a living become scarce, some may resort to illegal activities such as theft, smuggling, or other forms of criminal behavior as a means of survival. This can further destabilize the region, exacerbating existing social tensions and undermining the rule of law.

Moreover, as the unemployment crisis drags on and living conditions continue to deteriorate, more people are likely to consider migration as a way out. The search for better job opportunities or a more stable life may drive individuals and families to leave the region altogether, leading to a significant brain drain and further weakening the local economy.

The cumulative effects of these challenges—rising poverty, increased crime, and mass migration—could create a long-lasting impact that hinders the region’s recovery and development for years to come.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.