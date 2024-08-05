How Can the New Government be Better than this One?

Dr. Abed Fadliya, an economist and university professor, explained that the expected government needs to be different in its work, management, and performance from its predecessors, including the current one. He noted that the current government’s actions regarding the citizen’s livelihood have not met even the minimum standards; in fact, they might have worsened the situation. All the government decisions and procedures that come to mind have added additional burdens on the economy and the citizen. Therefore, any future government must perform better for the fundamental reason that higher official authorities have recently become supervisory and are interfering with any strategic decision.

Mechanism of action

Dr. Fadliya continued: Considering that the President announced that Syria is moving to a better stage, the priorities of the expected government must include improving the citizen’s livelihood. This improvement should not only involve increasing salaries and wages but also controlling and increasing work productivity in the economic and service sector establishments. Additionally, it should focus on issuing new legislation and amending existing ones to help the private sector increase production and attract more investments, thereby creating job opportunities. This approach aims to generate new income sources and feasible opportunities to increase income, which will lead to effective demand in the market and subsequently drive the wheel of production, necessitating more labour power.

Trust

When citizens experience these improvements firsthand, not just through television, their confidence in government work will increase. This confidence will act as an additional incentive to raise the level of government performance and foster a greater sense of responsibility among government agencies. Therefore, trust must be mutual between government agencies, citizens, and the private sector to motivate and assist each party. This mutual motivation should then become a duty and responsibility under the cover of mutual trust, according to Dr. Fadliya’s analysis.

Government Negligence!

According to Dr. Fadliya, one of the most important sectors that the expected government must prioritize is the agricultural sector, encompassing both plant and animal agriculture. He highlights the negligence of the relevant government agencies in this area. Alongside agriculture, attention must also be given to the manufacturing sector, especially activities that produce alternatives to imported goods and those that rely on local production requirements and inputs as much as possible. This includes providing the necessary infrastructure and facilitating and encouraging related activities, such as irrigation projects, shipping, and financing. Furthermore, it involves streamlining the procedures and reducing the costs of importing production inputs and exporting ready-made and semi-finished products.

