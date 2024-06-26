Government Raises Examinations and Hospital Fees by 600%

The Ministry of Health has issued a new tariff for medical examinations and hospital fees. Under the new tariff, the fee for a general practitioner’s examination has been increased to 25,000 Syrian pounds, while the fee for a specialist doctor’s examination in the clinic is now 40,000 Syrian pounds. For specialist doctors with over 10 years of practice, the examination fee is set at 50,000 Syrian pounds.

Additionally, the decision raises the fee for medical consultations, which include patient examination, medical file review, and health status report, to 150,000 Syrian pounds. Fees for home medical examinations within city limits have doubled, with charges for examinations beyond city limits to be determined by mutual agreement between parties. Patients are entitled to one free follow-up visit to the doctor during the first week following the medical examination.

The decision mandates adherence to the surgical unit numbers outlined in Resolution 79/T of 2004 and subsequent amendments. For surgeries or medical procedures not specified in the resolution, the amended tariff guide from 2012 applies, where the price per surgical unit has been adjusted from 700 to 5,000 Syrian pounds, marking an increase of over 600 percent.

Hospitals, medical centers, and private clinics are required to implement the new tariff as stipulated by the decision.

Furthermore, the decision revises the surgical unit count for medical procedures mentioned in Resolution No. 79 of 2004, multiplying it by six, and for those in the amended 2012 tariff guide, multiplying it by three.

Lastly, the decision sets the nursing unit at 750 Syrian pounds and the service unit at 500 Syrian pounds in health facilities (hospitals, medical centers, private clinics), based on the number of surgical units utilized during the surgical procedure or medical intervention performed.

Cost of accommodation in private hospitals

The anesthesia unit is set at two thousand Syrian pounds based on the number of surgical units required for any type of surgical procedure necessitating anesthesia. The wage for an assistant anesthesia technician is determined at five percent of the surgical work wage.

According to the decision, accommodation fees in private hospitals and departments are determined based on hospital room classifications. These fees are set at half the price specified by the Ministry of Tourism for hotel rooms and cover accommodation and meals across all room classifications in hospitals. Room classes include premium, first-class, second-class, and third-class, each meeting specific accommodation standards as required. Any updates issued by the Ministry of Tourism regarding room classifications are also endorsed.

