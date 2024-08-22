Flight Delays: Syrian Air’s Strategy to Activate Partnership with Private Sector Amid Passenger Criticism

Sources from the Syrian Aviation Corporation revealed that its flights are being deliberately postponed until the activation of a partnership contract with the private company Iloma. As part of this process, the corporation is conducting inventory operations across all departments.

The inventory covers spare parts, warehouses, engines, machinery used for aircraft maintenance, and even furniture. Some passengers have complained about the unjustified delay in their flights, with some delays extending up to three months.

According to sources from tourism and travel offices in Syria, several Syrian Air flights have already been postponed, particularly to Gulf countries. In some cases, Cham Wings Airlines has accommodated these reservations.

Syrian Airlines in the Grip of Mysterious “Iloma”

It is anticipated that these flight delays will persist for about a month until the corporation’s “inner house” is “reconciled.” During this period, Syrian Air is working on developing an asset list of both operational and non-operational aircraft that could potentially be repaired.

Sources within the Syrian Civil Aviation Corporation expect changes in the organization’s operations in the coming days, following the activation of an investment contract with a private company in the aviation sector.

These changes are likely to begin with improvements to the facilities at Damascus Airport, which has recently faced criticism for its operations. The changes will also include adjustments to the salaries of workers, including pilots and technicians.

The Assad regime government has offered Damascus International Airport for investment through a public-private partnership, aiming to develop and modernize the airport, increase its revenues, and circumvent sanctions imposed on the regime.

In an interview with a Russian media outlet, the general manager of Syrian Airways, Hatem Kabbas, confirmed that the airline has signed a contract with a private company to manage the development and investment of Syrian Airlines.

He stated that the contract includes plans to increase the number of aircraft in the Syrian air fleet to 20, with an investment of approximately $370 million. Work under the contract is expected to begin within a month.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.