Expo Syria 2024 Kicks Off with Participation of 600 Companies

The first edition of Expo Syria 2024, a major trade exhibition for Syrian exports, commenced today at the Damascus Countryside Fairgrounds. The event covers an area of 50,000 square meters and features the participation of 600 companies from various sectors.

Al-Halabi, head of the Syrian Association of Clothing and Textile Exporters, emphasized the significance of the event, which showcases a range of industries, including mechanics, textiles, food, and pharmaceuticals. Al-Halabi noted that organizing such an economic event, after years of conflict and sanctions, is a strong indicator of Syria’s gradual recovery.

The exhibition, which will run for five days, has attracted over 3,000 foreign businessmen and guests. Al-Halabi assured that all necessary logistical support, including air and road transportation, as well as accommodations, has been fully arranged for the visitors.

