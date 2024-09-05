Expo Syria 2024: A Showcase of Resilience and Economic Revival

The inaugural Expo Syria 2024 exhibition was launched yesterday, featuring 600 companies from various sectors showcasing Syrian exports. The five-day event, held at the new exhibition grounds, drew government ministers, Arab delegations, and international representatives.

Samer Al-Khalil, the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade in the caretaker government, told Al-Watan: “Today, we see the real Syria—a nation that, despite enduring the ravages of war, terrorism, the destruction of key economic infrastructures, natural disasters, and the impact of regional and international crises, continues to rise with resilience and hope.”

Khalil emphasized that this is the first time an exhibition of Syrian export products has been held on such a large scale. Previously, the Khan Al-Hariri Exhibition was the main platform for showcasing textiles and clothing industries. He noted that although some sectors have only partially recovered, the food industry is showing significant vitality and is ranked second in terms of recovery.

Excess food production

He also highlighted Syria’s food production capacity, which now exceeds domestic consumption needs, alongside advances in the chemical and engineering industries. These developments prompted the idea of holding an export exhibition to bring together these industries, rather than having individual companies seek markets abroad. By inviting international importers, the exhibition aims to showcase the competitiveness of Syrian products, both in terms of quality and price, on a large scale, reflecting the growing interest from producers across all sectors.

Khalil underscored the importance of exports as a crucial source of foreign currency. He pointed out that exporting not only allows Syrian products to regain a presence in international markets but also enables factories to operate at full capacity without accumulating surplus stock. Government cooperation and support, combined with a keen understanding of foreign markets, are key to this effort. He highlighted that countries such as those in North Africa, Iraq, and the Gulf are already familiar with Syrian products.

He also noted last year’s efforts that led to a notable increase in exports, reaching a value of nearly one billion euros—the highest figure in a decade.

The Minister of Industry, Abdul Qader Jokhdar, echoed this sentiment, stating that the exhibition reflects economic growth and the determination of Syrian industrialists to persevere. This progress, he said, is a result of continued government support, including the provision of raw materials and spare parts vital to many production lines.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Mohsen Abdul Karim Ali, in a statement after the opening, called the exhibition one of the most significant economic events at the regional level.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.