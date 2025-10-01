Ceiling Collapse in Damascus’ Saraya Building Injures Workers During Renovation

A partial ceiling collapse occurred this morning at the historic Saraya building—formerly the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Interior—located in Al-Marjeh Square in central Damascus. The incident took place amid ongoing renovation works following a fire that damaged the structure in June.

According to local sources and the Syrian Civil Defence, between five and six workers were initially trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams have since extracted five individuals, while operations continue to reach two more still believed to be under the debris. Preliminary reports confirm that at least eleven people have been injured, all of whom were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Field teams from the Syrian Civil Defence and the Arab Red Crescent reported facing serious challenges in the rescue effort due to the site’s instability and the risk of further collapse—posing a danger to both those trapped and emergency personnel. In response, the Ministry of Emergencies and Disaster Management, in coordination with the Damascus Governorate and the Internal Security Directorate, has closed surrounding roads to facilitate ambulance access, evacuated nearby civilians, and deployed structural supports to stabilise the building.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine Baba described the incident as a “national tragedy”, affirming that the state would compensate the injured workers and their families by covering medical expenses and losses incurred.

The collapse has highlighted the persistent risks posed by Damascus’ ageing and war-damaged infrastructure—especially historic sites like the Saraya building that have long suffered from inadequate maintenance. Activists and urban planning experts are now calling for a comprehensive review of safety protocols in renovation projects to prevent similar tragedies.

Videos circulating on social media show thick plumes of dust rising from the scene, as emergency vehicles and personnel continue their efforts. Rescue operations remain ongoing as of midday, with no further casualties reported.

