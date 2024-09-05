After Repeated Robberies: Campaign to Pursue Wanted Individuals in Talbiseh

On Thursday morning, authorities, in cooperation with local residents of Talbiseh in the northern countryside of Homs, launched a campaign to arrest outlaws, including drug dealers and members of kidnapping and robbery gangs, who had previously blocked the Homs-Hama international highway.

Confidential sources informed Athr Press that the campaign aims to restore security to Talbiseh, following repeated incidents of kidnapping and robbery by individuals involved in drug trafficking and theft. The operation also targets wanted individuals who have not participated in the settlement agreement.

The sources added that, due to recent tensions in the area and the upcoming conclusion of the settlement process, several meetings were held last month between Syrian state representatives and local dignitaries from Talbiseh to fully restore security to the city. During the settlement process, hundreds of wanted civilians and military personnel joined in accordance with agreements proposed by Damascus.

Abdul Qader Shaaban, head of the Talbiseh City Council, told Athr Press that the settlement process concluded on Wednesday, having taken place at the council headquarters after a settlement center was established in the city to ease the burden of travelling to Homs. About 3,500 people completed the settlement process, while some others did not.

“With the end of the settlement process on Wednesday morning, authorities began a campaign to arrest wanted individuals and outlaws,” Shaaban said, emphasizing that “life in the city remains calm and normal.”

It is worth noting that in May 2018, units of the Internal Security Forces entered Talbiseh after reclaiming the city, following an agreement that allowed militants who rejected the settlement process to relocate to northern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.