Abduction of Female Syrian Academic Dr. Rasha al-Ali Provokes Public Anger

Last week, Dr. Rasha al-Ali, a professor in the Department of Arabic Language at Homs University and a member of the Union of Arab Writers in Syria, was kidnapped in Homs province. The incident has provoked widespread anger across Syrian society, further fueled by rumors circulating on Saturday claiming that Dr. al-Ali’s body was found with her fingers severed. These claims were refuted by a source within the Public Security Department in Homs, who stated that the search for her is ongoing and that no accurate information has yet been uncovered.

Mohammad al-Hourani, the head of the Union of Arab Writers in Syria, told The New Arab that from the moment he learned of Dr. Rasha’s abduction, he began following up with the relevant authorities in the province. A delegation from the Writers Union also met with Governor Ubaida Arnaout to brief him on the situation. According to al-Hourani, the officials were initially unaware of the case but pledged to investigate and pursue it further.

Addressing the rumors of Dr. al-Ali’s death, al-Hourani explained that some Facebook pages began spreading the claim yesterday, only for it to be confirmed as false. However, the rumors resurfaced on other platforms today. In his communication with Dr. al-Ali’s brother, who resides in France, the rumors were categorically denied, as were similar reports by the local authorities. Al-Hourani speculated that those spreading such rumors “either harbor ill intent or are complicit in her abduction.” He urged caution in sharing updates on humanitarian cases, emphasizing their profound impact on the victims’ families and the potential to create tension and confusion within Syrian society.

Regarding the circumstances of Dr. al-Ali’s abduction, al-Hourani stated that she was kidnapped at around 10 a.m. while traveling from her home to Homs University. The perpetrators intercepted her vehicle and forcibly took her. He noted that Dr. Rasha had no known conflicts or controversial actions at the university, dismissing claims to the contrary. He further highlighted that she comes from a family with a long history of opposition to the Assad regime. “The abduction could be the result of a personal dispute with her,” he said. “What we are witnessing may be an attempt to target the intellectual elite in Syrian society, perpetuating a culture of ignorance and illiteracy.”

The Public Security Department in Homs has pledged to leave no case unresolved, promising to ensure justice is served and to hold the criminals accountable. Officials confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the members of the gang responsible for Dr. al-Ali’s abduction, with the aim of delivering them to justice.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.