Officer Killed in Damascus Car Explosion

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated Saturday morning in Damascus’s Mezzeh district, as reported by pro-regime media.

According to a source from the Damascus Police Command cited by the state-run SANA news agency, the explosion occurred when an explosive device planted in a car went off near the housing sortie in the Mezzeh neighbourhood. The blast resulted in the death of one person, though further details were not provided.

The Russian news agency Sputnik quoted a security source stating that the targeted individual was an officer in the regime’s army.

Footage circulated on social media depicting the aftermath, showing three cars engulfed in flames at the explosion site.

The Mezzeh neighbourhood is home to various security, military installations, and UN organization headquarters, as well as embassies, notably the Iranian embassy.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in April 2023, when an explosive device detonated in an armoured car belonging to a Lebanese individual near al-Huda Square in Mezzeh, fortunately causing no casualties or material damage.

