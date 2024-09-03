Iranian Militias Arrest Two Members of Regime Forces in Vanguard Camp

A military patrol of Iranian militias arrested two members of the regime forces at the Vanguard Camp in Deir-ez-Zor city. The charges against them remain unknown, and they were taken to one of the militias’ security branches. Notably, these individuals had previously undergone reconciliation and joined the Fourth Division of the regime forces. This incident highlights the regime’s lack of sovereignty and control over significant portions of Syrian territory, particularly in areas dominated by Iranian militias.

On April 28, members of an Iranian militia patrol arrested a member of the National Defense militia in al-Bukamal after beating and verbally abusing him. He was accused of filming military and patrol movements of the militias in the eastern countryside of al-Bukamal and was taken to a security branch, where his fate remains unknown.

