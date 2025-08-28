Arrest of Air Force Brigadier General Riad Yusuf Implicated in Civilian Massacres

Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Hilal Al-Ahmad, commander of the Internal Security Branch in Lattakia Governorate, has announced the success of a specialised security operation carried out in coordination with the governorate’s counter-terrorism unit. The operation led to the arrest of Air Force Brigadier General Riad Abdullah Yusuf, a native of Tarmanin in rural Idlib.

According to Ahmad, Yusuf is among the most prominent military figures implicated in crimes against the Syrian people. Investigations have confirmed his direct involvement in supervising numerous air sorties that targeted unarmed civilians across multiple regions, resulting in dozens of massacres during the years of the Syrian conflict.

Yusuf advanced through the military ranks to command the Dumeir Military Airbase in rural Damascus—a strategic location that played a pivotal role in aerial operations throughout the war. Reports indicate he was involved in a bombing campaign that targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, in clear violation of international law.

Brigadier General Ahmad asserted that “the hand of justice will continue to reach those whose hands are stained with the blood of the innocent.” He reaffirmed the authorities’ commitment to holding accountable all individuals involved in war crimes and serious violations, ensuring they face justice through the courts, as part of the state’s responsibility to its citizens and the families of victims.

The arrest forms part of a broader campaign of security and judicial actions targeting former military and security officials accused of abuses. Authorities regard the pursuit of these figures not only as a national duty to honour the victims, but also as a vital measure to reinforce security, restore stability, and prevent the re-emergence of networks of repression and corruption.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.