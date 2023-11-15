Syrian Army and Pro-Assad Militiamen Killed and Wounded in Daraa Explosion

Three members of Assad's militia, including an officer, fell victim to an explosive device on Wednesday in the western countryside of Daraa, Orient Net writes.

Three members of Assad’s militia, including an officer, fell victim to an explosive device on Wednesday in the western countryside of Daraa. Taha al-Mahmoud, correspondent for Orient Net in southern Syria, reported that the incident occurred when an explosive device, planted by unidentified individuals, detonated in a military vehicle belonging to Assad’s militia in the village of Sukkariyeh, west of Daraa.

The explosion claimed the lives of an officer and a militia member, while another sustained severe injuries. All three belonged to the ranks of the 112th Brigade stationed in the Nawa area, west of Daraa, according to Mahmoud.

The deceased were identified as First Lieutenant (Captain of Honor) Muhammad Mazhar Ibrahim from Homs governorate and Hussein Karkour from Raqqa governorate. The wounded individual, Khaled Jalaout, hailing from Hama governorate, was transported for medical attention.

The correspondent highlighted that this marks the first targeting of Assad militia members in Daraa this month. Notably, on October 30, unknown assailants attacked the convoy of Daraa Governor Louay Kharita on the international highway near the Mahja bridge, resulting in the injury of one of his companions.

This incident follows the events of last month when a first lieutenant lost his life, and three members of the Assad militia sustained injuries. The attack targeted a military vehicle belonging to the Air Force Intelligence militia on the road between Al-Iman Gas Station and the town of Namer in the middle countryside of Daraa.

33 assassinations in October

Following the 2018 Russian-sponsored reconciliation agreement, the Daraa governorate experienced a surge in kidnappings, arrests, and assassinations targeting members of Assad’s militia, settlement members, and civilians.

The Violations Documentation Office of Ahrar Houran detailed in a recent report 33 instances of assassination operations and attempts in Daraa over the past month. These incidents resulted in the tragic loss of 17 lives, predominantly civilians, with an additional 12 individuals sustaining various injuries. The report also noted the thwarting of eight assassination attempts.

In addition to the officer who lost his life due to the explosive device in the middle countryside of Daraa, the report highlighted that a first assistant from the Assad militia was killed in an attack in the town of Mahjah, north of Daraa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer.