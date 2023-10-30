Tribal Forces Advance in Eastern Deir-ez-Zor, SDF Shelling Leaves Several Victims

Confidential sources have informed Athr Press that Arab tribal forces initiated an assault on the positions and headquarters of the SDF in eastern Deir-ez-Zor.

Confidential sources have informed Athr Press that Arab tribal forces initiated an assault on the positions and headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the villages and towns of the eastern countryside.

From the early hours of Sunday, the tribal forces engaged in intense clashes on three primary fronts in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. The first front involved their headquarters and military installations in the town of Dhiban. The second front of the attack targeted the towns of Abu Hardoub and al-Jardi, while the third front focused on the town of Abu Hamam and the other towns of the al-Shaitat clan. The sources indicate that the tribal forces successfully advanced in the direction of the town of Dhiban, where they seized control of the al-Latwa neighbourhood, as well as the headquarters and installations on the other fronts during the initial stages of the assault.

The sources reveal that the Arab tribal forces have apprehended over 50 members of the SDF, relocating them to secure locations. Tragically, there have been fatalities and casualties among the SDF ranks as a result of the sudden offensive by the Arab tribal forces, and there have been reports of SDF members fleeing during the attack.

Additionally, tribal fighters managed to down a drone amidst the clashes. In response, the SDF dispatched reinforcements to the areas experiencing conflict, particularly the Dhiban front, to conduct search and raid operations. Artillery bombardments targeted these areas, resulting in the loss of six civilians from the town of al-Jardi and dozens of injuries. Shells were also fired along the Euphrates River bank, where the Syrian government is situated, causing the death of one civilian and injuring 40 others.

Prominent sources within the tribal forces informed Athr Press that this assault aligns with their strategy to undermine SDF control over the eastern countryside extending to the Iraqi border. Their ultimate goal is to progress northward. They acknowledge the disparity in equipment and numbers but emphasize that this attack is part of the ongoing hit-and-run warfare in the Deir-ez-Zor region, underlining that their targeting of the SDF will persist.

Late on Saturday night, October 28, the northwestern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor witnessed several attacks on SDF positions in the towns of al-Geneina, al-Hussan, and al-Kibar, coinciding with an attack on the US base at the Omar oil field.

