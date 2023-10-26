Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Announces Bombing of pro-Assad Positions in Qardaha

This action was taken in response to the earlier targeting of the city of Idleb in northwestern Syria, according to Shaam Network.

The military media of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) reported on Thursday, that they had targeted locations controlled by the Assad regime in the city of Qardaha, located in the Lattakia countryside. This action was taken in response to the earlier targeting of the city of Idleb in northwestern Syria.

According to information from the Amjad Media Foundation, which is affiliated with Tahrir al-Sham, they carried out a bombardment using Grad rockets on regime positions in Qardaha in Lattakia countryside. They also targeted positions of the Assad regime within the town of Shatha in the Hama countryside.

These retaliatory actions followed an unfortunate incident in which three civilians, including a child and two men, lost their lives. Another man sustained serious injuries due to artillery shelling by the regime forces targeting residential neighbourhoods in the center of Idleb City on Thursday. This information was confirmed by the White Helmets.

On Wednesday, HTS announced that they had targeted the city of al-Suqaylabiya and destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the regime in the town of Talmans, located in the southern countryside of Idleb. This action was taken in response to a tragic incident involving a displaced persons camp west of Idleb City in northwestern Syria.

Furthermore, the al-Fateh al-Mubin Operations Room, operating in northwestern Syria, announced that they had targeted sites controlled by the Assad regime militias. This action was a response to a horrifying incident in which Assad’s forces were responsible for the deaths of five children due to artillery shelling on the village of al-Qarqour in the northwestern Hama countryside.

