Colonel Pilot Killed Ten Days After his Car was Targeted

According to local media sites, Colonel pilot Bahaa Ali Hassan, from the Supreme Military Academy Air Force ranks in the Assad regime, died in the morning from wounds sustained after the detonation of an explosive device in the city of Quneitra.

The sources pointed out that Hassan hails from the village of al-Sindiana in the Masyaf area in the western Hama countryside.

The oldest unknown detonation of an explosive device on the road, “Nasiriyah – Hiran” in the countryside of Quneitra, targeted at the time the car of an officer of the regime forces named Hazem Issa. Issa was promoted a week ago to the rank of “major.” The explosion did not result in any injuries.

An officer and a member of the regime forces were killed on Monday (January 2nd) when an explosive device exploded in a military vehicle belonging to the regime forces on the Saida-Golan road in the countryside of Quneitra governorate.

The Syrian regime regained control of the entire city of Quneitra after a settlement agreement with opposition factions in 2018.

