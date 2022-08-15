Three Soldiers Killed, Three Wounded in Israeli Aggression

Multiple Israeli aggressions targeted some points in Damascus countryside and Tartous, according to SANA.

Three soldiers were martyred, and three others were wounded due to multiple Israeli aggressions that targeted some points in Damascus countryside and Tartous.

Military sources said in a statement, “the Israeli enemy carried out at 20:50 today a missile aggression, targeting some points in Damascus countryside using southeastern Beirut’s air space. It coincided with another one targeting some points southern Tartous using the Mediterranean air space”.

“Our air defence confronted the aggressions, downed some of the missiles. Three soldiers were martyred, three others wounded, and material damages registered due to these aggressions,” the source concluded.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defence base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually in the base.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.