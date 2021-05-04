Retired Senior Officer Assassinated in Quneitra Countryside

A former regime officer has been assassinated in southern Syria, writes Jesr Press.

Unknown assailants on Monday assassinated a former officer of the regime forces near the city of Quneitra, in southern Syria.

The Ahrar Horan group reported the killing of the retired Brigadier General in the Air Force Intelligence, Dheeb Khalifa, adding that the former officer was killed when unknown persons shot him in the town of Qarqis in the southeastern countryside of Quneitra.

General Khalifa hailed from the city of Jasim in the eastern countryside of Daraa, and had a close relationship with the security branches of the regime.

