UK Announces New Support for Cholera Outbreak in Syria

Press release by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

FCDO Minister of State, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, has announced new support for UNICEF in response to the cholera outbreak.

The UK will provide £2 million to UNICEF in response to the cholera outbreak in Syria, which continues to spread across the country and risks overwhelming fragile health systems.

As the international community scales up its response to the outbreak, which has now spread to Lebanon, this funding will contribute to UNICEF’s cholera response, including establishing cholera treatment centres, giving people access to cholera kits and training the public on how to prevent the spread of cholera.

Minister of State and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad said:

We are deeply concerned by the cholera outbreak across Syria, the first in more than ten years. With humanitarian needs the highest they have ever been, there is a significant risk that malnutrition, lack of access to clean water and chronic conditions, will see the situation deteriorate even further.

This funding to UNICEF will provide vital lifesaving assistance to those in affected areas. The UK has not forgotten Syria and we will continue to work with international partners to ensure there is a coordinated response on the ground.