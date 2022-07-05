UN Human Rights Council 50: UK Statement for the Universal Periodic Review Adoption – Syria

The UK delivered this statement during the Universal Periodic Review Adoption for Syria.

From: UK Mission to the WTO, UN and Other International Organisations (Geneva)

Thank you, Mr President.

The UK is appalled by the Syrian regime’s lack of respect for the international rules based system. Syria’s refusal to accept recommendations to end attacks against their own citizens shows that Syria has no real interest in meaningfully engaging with the Universal Periodic Review.

We are horrified by reports of ongoing, widespread human rights violations in Syria. We condemn attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The killing of civilians, shelling of schools and hospitals, is deplorable. Sexual violence in detention centres against women, children, boys and men is leaving lasting physical and pyschological scars. Illegal detention and forced disappearances remain a national trauma for the Syrian people.

The UK urges Syria to fully engage with the recommendations made during its UPR. Whilst Syria should not rewrite the truth behind the human rights situation, we remain open to discussing our recommendations with them. We encourage Syria to submit a mid-term report addressing the recommendations they have accepted, including those from the UK, notably: ending enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, recruitment of child soldiers and torture; as well as investigating allegations of human rights violations and ensuring perpetrators are held to account.

The appalling human rights violations and immense suffering caused by the regime must stop now – there can be no excuses.

Thank you.