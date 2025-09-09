UN: 16.5 Million Syrians Require Humanitarian Aid as Displacement Crisis Persists

The United Nations has warned that some 16.5 million Syrians remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, amid an escalating displacement crisis and dwindling international funding. Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference in Damascus, marking the conclusion of his mission in the country.

Reviewing the UN’s ongoing efforts, Abdelmoula outlined the organisation’s current priorities and future plans aimed at enhancing humanitarian relief, recovery, and development initiatives across Syria. He described a bleak reality in which millions of displaced Syrians — whether internally displaced persons (IDPs) or refugees returning from abroad — are finding their homes either destroyed or uninhabitable.

More than 6 million Syrians remain internally displaced, while a further 6 million live as refugees in host countries. Abdelmoula noted that approximately 24 per cent of homes in Syria have been either damaged or completely destroyed during the years of conflict, compounding the suffering of the civilian population.

The UN official drew attention to a severe funding gap that threatens ongoing humanitarian operations. Of the $3.2 billion required for Syria’s 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan, only 14 per cent has so far been secured. Despite these constraints, Abdelmoula affirmed that Syria has entered an early phase of recovery and reconstruction. The UN has begun reactivating development programmes aimed at rehabilitating hospitals, schools, and key infrastructure, with the goal of improving public services and restoring livelihoods.

He expressed confidence in the resilience and determination of the Syrian people to chart a course towards a more stable and dignified future. Abdelmoula stressed that sustainable development represents the most durable solution to Syria’s protracted humanitarian crisis, calling on the international community to maintain and expand its support for long-term recovery efforts.

As Syria navigates a fragile political and economic transition, the UN’s dual focus on emergency aid and developmental recovery underscores both the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and the critical need for sustained global engagement.

