Jordan Plans to Revise Syrian Asylum Policy

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya revealed that the Kingdom is reviewing its policy and strategy on Syrian asylum, without forcibly returning refugees to their country. Faraya stated at a press conference on Tuesday, “More than one million Syrian refugees are still in Jordan; this situation cannot continue and cannot be tolerated,” noting that 233,000 children have been born in Jordan since 2011, increasing the number of refugees. Regarding resettlement, Faraya explained that 63,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in other countries, while about 95,000 refugees have returned to Syria since the crisis began. Faraya pointed to a study conducted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which showed a high rate of poverty among Syrian refugees, ranging between 47% and 67%. He also highlighted the increase in child labour among refugees, raising fears of a new humanitarian crisis.

Faraya stressed Jordan’s dissatisfaction with the current situation of Syrian asylum, pointing out the international obligations of the Kingdom and the common humanitarian values that require respect for the rights of refugees.”It is no longer acceptable for Jordan to bear the burden of asylum alone while the world turns a blind eye to this suffering.”Regarding relations with the Syrian regime, Faraya said that there is ongoing dialogue on all matters, explaining that the decision to return refugees must be in their hands. Faraya concluded by emphasizing the need to intensify international efforts to bring stability to Syria and support refugees during their stay in Jordan, noting the importance of cooperation in reducing the burden on the Kingdom.

