UN: 12,000 People Affected by Floods in Northwest Syria

The United Nations has disclosed that the recent storms battering northwestern Syria have affected around 12,000 individuals, as stated in a press briefing.

During the briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that the floods from last week have predominantly impacted the Idlib region, leaving over 12,000 people in distress.

Dujarric mentioned that a cross-border mission conducted by the OCHA team in Idlib has been completed to evaluate the aftermath of the floods. The team engaged with the management of two IDP camps and families residing in Idlib, uncovering that 115 families had their homes damaged.

According to the press briefing, the UN and its humanitarian partners have extended aid to 20 locations for IDPs affected by the floods, offering emergency food assistance to 7,500 individuals, along with tents and other essential relief items to over 5,300 men, women, and children.

In the affected areas of Idlib, Harem, and Afrin, mobile health teams are actively providing outpatient consultations, while surveillance teams are intensifying efforts to monitor waterborne diseases, Dujarric added.

Since the destructive earthquakes in February, the UN has executed over 450 cross-border missions in northwest Syria, with nearly 140 carried out in 2024 alone.

However, the UN emphasized that insufficient funding is impeding humanitarian efforts, with only six percent of the requested $4 billion for Syria intervention this year being received. This amount represents merely eight percent of the $1.4 billion earmarked for cross-border humanitarian intervention in the northwest of the country.

In another report, the White Helmets organization stated that a rainstorm last week inflicted extensive damage on camps for displaced people in Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria. The White Helmets noted that the storm caused damage to more than 15 camps, affecting over 716 tents and temporary dwellings, along with over 30 civilian residences. Additionally, livestock casualties were reported, and crops suffered damage.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.