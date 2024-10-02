Syrian Regime Arrests Nine Returning Refugees from Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has reported the arrest of at least nine Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon, fleeing intensified Israeli airstrikes since September 23.

In its latest report on Wednesday, October 2, SNHR highlighted that most of the detained individuals are from the Rif Dimashq Governorate. The arrests were reportedly made on the grounds of “mandatory and reserve” conscription.

According to the report, these arrests occurred at both official and unofficial border crossings between Lebanon and Syria. The detainees were subsequently transferred to security and military detention centers in Homs and Damascus.

This recent wave of arrests adds to a longstanding pattern. On June 20, SNHR released a report for World Refugee Day, revealing that since the start of 2014, Syrian regime forces have detained at least 4,714 returning refugees and displaced persons. Of those detained, 2,402 have been released, while 2,312 remain imprisoned, with 1,521 forcibly disappeared.

Other human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have also documented the regime’s arrest of returning refugees. Amnesty’s report, “You Are Going to Die,” and Human Rights Watch’s “A Life Like Death,” both detail the harrowing experiences of returnees.

Thousands Flee Lebanon’s Escalating Conflict

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that approximately 100,000 people have crossed from Lebanon into Syria due to the recent surge in violence. Of these, 60% were Syrian nationals and 40% were Lebanese. Children under the age of 18 accounted for around 60% of those fleeing to Syria, highlighting the large number of displaced minors.

The arrests documented by SNHR have coincided with this mass return of Syrians from Lebanon. Many adult males remain hesitant to return, opting to stay in Lebanon due to fears of being arrested by the regime for failing to complete compulsory military service.

Surge in Arbitrary Arrests

In its latest findings, SNHR reported 206 cases of arbitrary arrests in Syria during September alone, including nine children and 17 women. Of these, 158 individuals have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance. Regime forces were responsible for 128 of these cases, with other arrests attributed to factions such as the Syrian National Army (38 cases), the Syrian Democratic Forces (21 cases), and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (19 cases).

Between January and June 2024, Syria witnessed 1,236 arbitrary arrests, including 56 children and 30 women. Of these, 1,007 cases have resulted in enforced disappearances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.