Over 140 Syrian Refugees Still Unaccounted for After Deportation by Turkey

Turkey has deported 147 Syrian refugees from the “Emlan” deportation center in Gaziantep to the Bab al-Salam border crossing, with no information available about their whereabouts or well-being. The opposition “Observatory” confirmed the deportation, noting that Turkish authorities have been expelling over 100 Syrians daily, many of whom possess Turkish “Kimlik” identification cards, aiming to resettle them in areas under Turkish control in northern Syria.

Recent data from the Turkish Immigration Presidency indicates a significant decrease in the number of Syrian refugees residing in Turkey under “temporary protection.” The number has dropped by more than 117,000 in the first eight months of this year, leaving approximately 3.1 million Syrian refugees in Turkey by the end of August, compared to around 3.2 million at the end of 2023.

Turkey currently hosts about 4 million Syrian refugees, many of whom face racism and hostility, including property destruction and verbal abuse, particularly in cities like Istanbul, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.