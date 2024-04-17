Lebanese Ministers Advocate for Syrian Refugee Returns or Relocation to Third Countries Amid Crisis

In the wake of a growing diplomatic crisis with Cyprus over the influx of Syrian refugees and recent criminal incidents, Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makari voiced on Tuesday, April 16, that the resolution to Lebanon’s refugee challenge hinges on either repatriation of Syrians to their homeland or their relocation to third countries. This statement was broadcasted by Lebanon’s LBC channel.

Minister Makari highlighted the urgency of the refugee situation, catalyzed by the tensions with Cyprus. He detailed government initiatives that are more actionable than previous efforts, including directives to shut down Syrian-owned businesses operating without licenses. Makari emphasized the necessity of a political resolution with the Syrian regime and the lifting of international sanctions to facilitate these moves.

Echoing Makari’s sentiments, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, April 13, declared that labelling most regions in Syria as safe would be crucial to the deportation plans. Mikati stated, “With safe zones established in Syria and globally acknowledged, we can proceed to deport Syrians who are either unemployed or residing in Lebanon without legal justification.”

These statements underline the Lebanese government’s firm stance on addressing the refugee crisis by advocating for the return of Syrians to safe areas in their country or their movement to alternative host nations.

