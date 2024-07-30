Big Decline in Migration of Syrians by Sea

Irregular sea migration by Syrians has decreased, though many continue to enter Lebanon via illegal land crossings. Security sources attribute this decline to heightened vigilance by the Lebanese Army and Coast Guard, who have been actively tracking and apprehending migrant boats and deporting Syrians, while also targeting the smugglers facilitating these journeys.

However, a shift in the Army’s approach over the past two years—marked by a more lenient stance on migrant boats—appears linked to recent commitments made by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in coordination with Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides. On June 2, during a visit to Lebanon by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was accompanied by Christodoulidis, the EU announced a one billion euro aid package for Lebanon. This aid, distributed in installments, was intended to support Lebanon’s stability and was accompanied by a call for effective cooperation to combat refugee smuggling operations from the Lebanese coast.

This initiative followed Cyprus’s action to intercept and turn back boats departing from northern Lebanon, leading to increased maritime security measures. A Cypriot law enforcement vessel was stationed off the Lebanese coast to prevent Syrian refugees from reaching Cyprus.

Cyprus’s president explicitly requested that Mikati prevent these migrant boats from departing for the island. Much of the EU aid, as well as funding discussed at the Brussels conference on May 27, has been earmarked for bolstering Lebanese security services and the Army to combat maritime smuggling.

Despite continued security operations, including deportations and efforts by the Lebanese General Security to manage the Syrian presence, the political and governmental rhetoric against Syrian refugees has softened in recent weeks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.