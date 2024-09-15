Germany Arrests Syrian Man Accused of Plotting Attack on Soldiers in Bavaria

German authorities have arrested a young Syrian man on suspicion of planning an attack on German soldiers.

On Friday, September 13, Reuters and German media outlets reported that the suspect, believed to hold “extremist Islamic views,” allegedly planned to target soldiers during their rest period using machetes measuring 40 centimeters in length.

According to Reuters, the 27-year-old aimed to “instill fear among the public and attract attention.”

Germany has faced several incidents classified as “terrorist attacks” in recent years, leading right-wing parties to intensify their calls for stricter immigration controls and the deportation of refugees.

One such incident occurred on August 23, when the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a stabbing spree during a festival in Solingen, a city in western Germany. The attack, carried out by a 26-year-old Syrian man, left three dead and eight injured. The attacker indiscriminately stabbed festival-goers with a knife before surrendering to authorities the following day, August 24.

The Solingen attack took place in a busy city square during the “Diversity Festival,” celebrating the 650th anniversary of Solingen’s founding, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Syrians and Arabs across Germany condemned the attack, holding vigils to express solidarity with the victims and denounce the violence.

In response to these incidents, German authorities have tightened security measures and introduced new laws aimed at controlling immigration and bolstering internal security. Among these measures is a ban on carrying knives in public spaces, including on public transportation and at large gatherings or events. Additionally, the Federal Police have been granted expanded powers.

Starting on September 16, Germany will also begin conducting widespread border inspections with neighboring countries, including France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark. According to DW, these inspections are set to last for six months.

Syrians currently top the list of asylum seekers in Germany, with approximately 972 asylum applications filed in 2023, according to data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.