German Migration Official Warns Refugees Against Returning to Home Countries

The German government’s migration commissioner, Joachim Stamp, has issued a stern warning to refugees, cautioning them against traveling to their home countries for leisure or vacation. He emphasized that such actions could result in the loss of their protection status and potential deportation from Germany.

Netherlands to Refuse Residency to Syrian Refugees Who Visited Regime Areas in Syria

In an interview with the German newspaper *Bild*, Stamp highlighted the need for coordinated efforts between the federal government, states, and municipalities to prevent refugees from making unauthorized visits to their home countries.

“Germany must remain open and welcoming, but not naive,” Stamp stated. “Authorities must ensure that individuals who seek protection in our country, yet choose to vacation in their home country, immediately lose their protection status and are no longer allowed to stay in Germany.”

Stamp acknowledged that under certain conditions, refugees may be allowed to visit their home country. However, he warned that undeclared trips could jeopardize their protection and residency status.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry in Hamburg echoed Stamp’s concerns, noting, “It is understandable that traveling to a country where a refugee has previously faced persecution raises questions about their protection status.”

She added, “If there are travel routes that allow easy access to a refugee’s country of origin, this also suggests the possibility of repatriation.”

This warning follows a report by RTL Extra, which revealed that some agencies in Steindamm, Hamburg, were allegedly organizing holiday trips to Afghanistan without the knowledge of the authorities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.