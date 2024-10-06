Four Syrian Women Compete in Belgium’s Municipal Elections

Four Syrian women are running in Belgium’s municipal elections on October 13, aiming to positively impact both the Syrian community and Belgian society.

Zainab Madani, a 26-year-old from Aleppo, endured a difficult journey to Belgium, where she has faced personal health challenges, including osteoporosis. Despite this, she remains active as a volunteer and is now a first-year management accounting student. Running with the Green Party (Groen), Zainab advocates for human rights, equal opportunities, and environmental issues.

Sally Ghannoum, a 44-year-old artist and filmmaker from Aleppo, fled Syria in 2015. Now living in Antwerp, she co-owns a restaurant and is running under the center-right NVA party. Sally seeks to promote justice and social, economic, and cultural progress. Her party focuses on integration and economic participation for newcomers.

Siham Hazouri, also from Aleppo, is running on the Labor Party list in Antwerp. As a volunteer and Arabic teacher, her candidacy reflects her commitment to continuing social work for her community.

Lababa Kurd Ali, a 53-year-old Syrian-Belgian, is standing for the Green Party. Having arrived in Belgium in 2015, she is passionate about democracy, environmental protection, and inclusivity.

These elections symbolize an important moment for the Syrian community, with thousands of Syrian-Belgians actively participating, marking their commitment to their new country while honoring their heritage.

