Facilitating Repatriation Process: Preparing 2,500 Syrian Refugees in Lebanon for Return to Syria

The Lebanese Minister of Displacement, Issam Sharafeddine, affirmed that the convoy, though small in number, carries symbolic weight as it signals the activation of the voluntary refugee return process, with the government having made a political commitment to this cause.

Sharafeddine emphasized that finalizing the refugee return issue necessitates an official visit to Damascus to address pertinent matters such as the issue of unregistered people, military service, prisoners, and border control.

Amnesty International cautioned the Lebanese authorities against mass deportations of Syrian refugees, urging Beirut to adhere to international law, given the precarious situation in Syria.

Conversely, the Lebanese Kataeb Party issued a statement proposing measures to address the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon, including ceasing to categorize the entire Syrian populace as asylum seekers.

The statement advocated for rescinding asylum status for Syrians who frequently travel between Lebanon and Syria and prohibiting their re-entry into Lebanon.

UNHCR: We do not encourage the return of Syrians

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan clarified on Thursday that it currently does not advocate or facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. The UNHCR emphasized that its stance is rooted in the prevailing conditions in Syria, which are deemed inadequate for the safe repatriation of refugees. It reiterated that the decision to return to one’s country of origin remains entirely voluntary.

Moreover, the UNHCR highlighted a shortfall in funding for its operations across the Middle East and North Africa regions. This shortfall has necessitated a reduction in expenditures totaling $93 million in countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

In response to the financial strain, reports from Jordanian media indicated that the UNHCR received a donation of $1.8 million from Japan. This contribution aims to support the UNHCR in sustaining its provision of cash assistance and community protection services to refugees residing in the kingdom.

