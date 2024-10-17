During Meeting with Envoys and Diplomats: Negotiating Commission Calls for End of Attrition in Syria

The Syrian Negotiation Commission urged countries involved in the Syrian crisis to “halt the attrition in Syria and strongly advocate for a political solution,” expressing concerns that the conflict in Lebanon could lead to new demographic shifts in Syria.

This call came during a meeting at the Commission’s office in Geneva, attended by representatives and envoys from various countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Turkey, Switzerland, the European Union, Egypt, Qatar, and others from the Czech Republic, Norway, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Italy, Japan, and additional representatives of international organizations.

During the meeting, Commission head Badr Jamous highlighted the Commission’s efforts to organize an international conference on Syria aimed at advancing a political solution, rather than allowing the Syrian issue to remain under the control of the regime and its allies indefinitely.

Jamous emphasized the need for the Security Council to issue resolutions demanding the withdrawal of all foreign militias from Syria and to establish an international monitoring mechanism. This mechanism would ensure that returnees from Lebanon are not subjected to arrest or enforced disappearances. He also called for the inclusion of the Syrian Negotiation Commission in all Security Council meetings related to the Syrian issue.

He outlined a vision for a political solution that aligns with international resolutions and meets the aspirations of the Syrian people, criticizing the Syrian regime and its supporters for evading and undermining these efforts. Jamous warned that continued disruption of the political process poses risks of division, displacement, violence, and exacerbated humanitarian crises.

Additionally, he condemned the ongoing attacks on civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian relief. He stressed that the regional situation cannot be viewed solely from a humanitarian perspective, as it fundamentally involves a political conflict, and that without a push for a political solution, the refugee crisis will only worsen.

New demographic change

“Iran is attempting to expand its influence beyond its borders by exploiting regional conditions and deploying its proxies, including Lebanese Hezbollah, the Revolutionary Guards, and other militias, to Syria. This aims to support the Syrian regime, impose its agenda on the region, and manipulate the international community,” the head stated.

Jamous expressed concern that the Israeli aggression in Lebanon, which has displaced many Lebanese towards Syrian territory, could lead to a new demographic shift. He noted that significant numbers have been displaced to Qusayr and Qalamoun, areas in Syria controlled by Hezbollah.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.