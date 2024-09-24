“Death is More Merciful Here”: Syrians in Lebanon Trapped Between Israeli Strikes and Returning to the Regime

Amid an intense Israeli military escalation in southern Lebanon, more than 20 Syrian refugees, including women and children, have been killed in airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions. This surge in violence comes as Syrian refugees in Lebanon find themselves increasingly vulnerable, caught between the dangers of the ongoing conflict and the prospect of returning to a regime they fled.

Trapped Between Fear and Displacement

According to a 2023 UNHCR report, Lebanon is home to approximately 796,000 displaced Syrians, with around 90,000 living in the southern and Nabatieh regions, areas that have been heavily bombed. The economic difficulties, poor living conditions, and repeated displacements within Lebanon have left many Syrians in constant fear, reliving the trauma they escaped from in Syria. The prospect of further displacement has become an impossible luxury for many.

Abdullah, a pseudonym for a former Syrian regime soldier who defected, shared his anguish with Syria TV. “I am more afraid today than ever before,” he said. “I have no documents to move freely in Lebanon, and I fear retaliation because many here treat Assad’s opponents like criminals. We can’t trust the so-called ‘axis of resistance.’” Now living in Beirut, Abdullah added, “There’s nowhere to go. Death here is more merciful than being tortured or arrested by the Syrian regime. Dozens of defectors like me are waiting for an unknown fate, with no solutions in sight.”

Racism and War: A Deadly Combination

Lebanon’s multiple crises have often been accompanied by rising racism against Syrian refugees. This wave of hostility, combined with the chaos of war, has exacerbated the refugees’ suffering.

Maysaa, another Syrian refugee, told Syria TV, “We were terrified of the bombing and the violence. We think of Lebanon as our home, and the Lebanese as our brothers, but we are always the weakest link. Even in peaceful times, we struggled; now, we face even worse.” She expressed her fear of growing anti-Syrian sentiment in the country, saying that Syrians have no safe haven.

Limited Refuge for Syrians in Lebanon

With the escalating violence, Syrian refugees in Lebanon face increasingly limited options. According to Hussam Al-Ghaly, Director General of the Union of Relief Associations in Lebanon, Syrian refugees should seek shelter in camps in the Bekaa or Akkar regions, as these camps are currently the only places where they may find safety. “The schools and shelters that have been opened are only for displaced Lebanese,” Ghaly explained. “They cannot accommodate Syrian refugees.”

Ghaly also pointed out that many areas of Lebanon could soon be subject to bombing. For economic refugees, he suggested that returning to Syria might be a better option, though this is a grim choice for those unable to return due to fear of persecution or arrest by the Assad regime.

For Syrians like Lubana Ghazlan, a resident of Furn al-Shebbak in Beirut, there is no clear path forward. “I have no choice but to stay at home,” she told Syria TV. “I’ve packed an emergency bag, but I’m not even sure we’ll have time to grab it. Our lives are hanging by a thread, and the scale of the disaster is overwhelming.” Ghazlan, like many other Syrians, feels excluded from any emergency planning and is contemplating fleeing to Aley, hoping it might be safer than Beirut. Yet, for her, returning to Syria is unthinkable.

Journalists on the Frontlines of Danger

The southern regions of Lebanon have seen large-scale displacement since Monday morning, with thousands fleeing from Tyre and its surroundings to Sidon to escape the intense shelling. Amid this turmoil, Syrian journalists, too, face extraordinary risks as they report from the front lines. Ahmed, a journalist and correspondent for Syria TV, expressed his concerns. “Everyone is caught up in their own situations, but we journalists are facing danger head-on. I fear for my family and for the potential backlash, especially with all the mobilization happening on social media.”

Ahmed added, “Right now, I have no plan other than to wait and see what the coming days bring. We are all left in a state of uncertainty, with no clear way forward.”

As the situation worsens, Syrians in Lebanon find themselves stuck in an increasingly dire situation, where survival is a day-to-day struggle, and the future remains bleak.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.