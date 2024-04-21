Continued Deportations of Syrians from Erbil as Military Operations Escalate in Syria

Sources close to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reported that the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, is proceeding with the deportation of Syrians. A second batch of deportees is expected to arrive in areas controlled by the SDF in northern and northeastern Syria this week, following an initial group of about 40 individuals. The forthcoming group is anticipated to exceed 60 people.

These sources clarified that the decision to deport Syrians did not originate from the Iraqi central government but was made by the Kurdistan Regional Government, which has been strictly enforcing residency laws. The deportations are part of a broader security campaign, distinct from another campaign in Baghdad targeting foreign nationals violating residency laws, which is managed by the Directorate of Residence Affairs and encompasses a wider range of nationalities.

In related developments, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced targeted military operations against militant groups, in collaboration with Russian forces. These operations, involving airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery, were conducted in response to attacks on military and civilian targets in areas such as Deir-ez-Zor and Palmyra. The ministry reported significant success in these strikes, noting the destruction of militant bases and the elimination of numerous militants, including ISIS leaders. Additional military actions repelled an attack in the Daraa countryside and disrupted militant activities in the Hama countryside, with further airstrikes reported in the eastern deserts targeting ISIS strongholds.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.